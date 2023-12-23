HONOR Ends 2023 With Remarkable Growth In The Region, Celebrating The Achievement With Fantastic Offers

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

During HONOR Shopping Festival, consumers can enjoy huge savings on wide range of smart devices.

As 2023 comes to an end, HONOR proudly announces a year of exceptional achievements in the region, especially in the United Arab Emirates. The brand's overall market share has surpassed the 100% mark, underscoring HONOR's commitment to delivering cutting-edge products and technologies.

Key markets, including the UAE, KSA, Iraq, and South Africa, have showcased outstanding performance. The premium HONOR Magic Series has experienced a phenomenal 120% increase in market share, with tablets following with an impressive 600% surge.

In addition, and as part the end of year festivities, HONOR is thrilled to share fantastic discounts on its newest smart devices. This special offer is designed to enhance the experience for tech enthusiasts, offering unbeatable opportunities for gifting or upgrading your tech collection.

“As we celebrate the close of a successful year, these achievements underscore our dedication to innovation and excellence.” Mr. Mafeijian (Mr. House), The General Manager of HONOR GCC“The impressive expansion in the UAE market and exciting discounts on our latest devices reflect our commitment to delivering top-notch experiences to our valued customers.”

HONOR X9b, The Unbreakable Smartphone:

Setting a new benchmark for smartphones, the HONOR X9b seamlessly combines outstanding display quality, impressive 108MP camera for powerful photography capabilities, and a substantial 5800mAh battery with robust hardware performance. This exceptional combination makes the HONOR X9b the perfect gift for capturing and sharing special moments during this festive season.

The best seller HONOR X9b is available for AED 1,299 with free gifts for a limited time, including HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 Lite, 12 months screen protection and Limited-edition canvas bag.

Seize the Essence of the Festive Season with HONOR 90:

Want to be more creative in seizing the unforgettable moments with families and friends during the holidays? You won't be disappointed with HONOR 90 this New Year.

Ring in the New Year with the cutting-edge HONOR 90 5G, featuring state-of-the-art AI technology and top-notch innovations. Capture memorable moments with the AI Vlog Master and enjoy a crystal-clear view on the 0 Risk Eye-Comfort Display, all powered by the ultra-sharp 200MP camera.

HONOR 90 5G – (12GB+512GB) version – is available for AED 1,799 instead of AED 1,999, with free gifts include HONOR care (HONOR Screen Protection 12 Months for 1 Time), HONOR 90 Phone Cover, and Band 6.

Feel the Magic with HONOR Magic5 Pro:

HONOR Magic5 Pro comes equipped with revolutionary AI technologies including Millisecond Falcon Capture and AI Motion Sensing Capture that will transform the way you capture & seize your precious moments this year. When it comes to display, it features a 6.81-inch LTPO Quad-Curved Floating Display, delivering an immersive viewing experience. With an impressive 5100mAh battery, enjoy uninterrupted usage throughout the day, making the HONOR Magic5 Pro your perfect companion for the holiday season.

HONOR Magic5 Pro is available at a special price of AED 3,299 instead of AED 3,999 with AED 700 off. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts include HONOR Care 1 Year Screen Protection, HONOR Care-1 Year Extended Warranty (24 Months Total), HONOR Earbuds X3, Phone case and more.

HONOR Pad 8:

The all-new HONOR Pad 8 delivers unrivalled entertainment experience in a sleek and compact design. Boasting an impressive 12-inch 2K HONOR FullView display, 8 Speakers with DTS: X ULTRA, and Multi-Screen Collaboration, the HONOR Pad 8 pushes industry benchmarks to help users stay entertained to the maximum.

HONOR Pad 8 comes at a price of AED 799 instead of AED 999 with free HONOR Pad 8 Smart Keyboard and HONOR Pad 8 Flip case.

From smartphones, to tablets, HONOR has everything you need to brighten the lives of your loved ones this holiday season and whether you're on the lookout for an affordable smartphone with practical features or a premium device with top-notch specifications, HONOR brings you a collection of smartphones designed to add extra sparkle to your festive season.