China's Oldest Pithy Multiplication Formula Discovered In Hubei

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The latest archaeological discovery has noted that the pithy
multiplication formula that every Chinese preteen learns to recite
has a history of 2,300 years, Azernews reports,
according to Xinhua.
The mathematic formula, written on a piece of bamboo slip, was
unearthed from a tomb in the city of Jingzhou, central China's
Hubei Province.
The formula, which dates back to the 4th century BC during the
Warring State Period (475-221 BC), precedes another piece
discovered in central Hunan Province by approximately a century,
said Yang Kaiyong, the leading archaeologist of the tomb's
excavation project.
Scientists have used infrared scanning to reveal the words on
the slip as "five times seven is thirty plus five, four times seven
is twenty plus eight, three times seven is twenty plus one."
Thousands of bamboo slips holding over 30,000 characters ranging
from mathematics, literature, and animal husbandry to medicines
have been discovered in the tomb.
Tan Jingnan, a historian with Jianghan University, said the
pithy multiplication formula was already popular during the Warring
State Period when Chinese government officials used it to calculate
production and properties figures.
MENAFN23122023000195011045ID1107651807
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.