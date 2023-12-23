               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

World Market For Italian Xmas Cakes Worth Close To 1 Bn


12/23/2023 3:10:37 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The international market for Italian Christmas cakes like panettone and pandoro and other types of traditional festive confectionery is worth close to one billion euros, artisans association Confartigianato said on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

It said that last year the value of the exports of these products amounted to 980 million euros, an increase of 9.7% with respect to the previous year.

It said the top importer of Italian Christmas cakes and sweet products was France, which snapped up 194 million euros worth last year, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom.

On the domestic market, Confartigianato said Italian people are set to spend around 15.9 billion euros on food and drink over the Christmas period.

MENAFN23122023000195011045ID1107651804

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search