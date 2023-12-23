World Market For Italian Xmas Cakes Worth Close To 1 Bn

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The international market for Italian Christmas cakes like
panettone and pandoro and other types of traditional festive
confectionery is worth close to one billion euros, artisans
association Confartigianato said on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
It said that last year the value of the exports of these
products amounted to 980 million euros, an increase of 9.7% with
respect to the previous year.
It said the top importer of Italian Christmas cakes and sweet
products was France, which snapped up 194 million euros worth last
year, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom.
On the domestic market, Confartigianato said Italian people are
set to spend around 15.9 billion euros on food and drink over the
Christmas period.
