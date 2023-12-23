US Inflation Decelerating In Boost To Economy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) U.S. prices fell in November for the first in more than 3-1/2
years, pushing the annual increase in inflation further below 3%,
and boosting financial market expectations of an interest rate cut
from the Federal Reserve next March, Azernews reports, citing Reuters.
The report from the Commerce Department on Friday also showed
underlying inflation pressures continuing to subside. Cooling
inflation left more income at the disposal of households, helping
to underpin consumer spending and the overall economy as the year
winds down.
This was yet another data set showcasing the durability of the
economic expansion, thanks to a resilient labor market. The economy
has defied dire predictions of recession from economists and some
business executives going back to late 2022.
"(Fed) Chair (Jerome) Powell couldn't have asked for a better
present this year," said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO
Capital Markets in Toronto. "So far at least, the endgame is
turning out better than the Fed or nearly anyone could have
imagined at the start of the year. While the Fed won't rush into
cutting rates, it's likely now just a matter of time."
Inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures
(PCE) price index, fell 0.1% last month, the Commerce Department's
Bureau of Economic Analysis said. That was the first monthly
decline in the PCE price index since April 2020 and followed an
unchanged reading in October.
Food prices edged down 0.1% and energy prices dropped 2.7%. In
the 12 months through November, the PCE price index increased 2.6%
after rising 2.9% in October. October marked the first time since
March 2021 that the annual PCE price index was below 3%.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PCE price index
unchanged on the month and rising 2.8% year-on-year.
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price
index rose 0.1% in November, matching October's gain.
The so-called core PCE price index advanced 3.2% year-on-year,
the smallest rise since April 2021, after increasing 3.4% in
October. The Fed tracks the PCE price measures for its 2% inflation
target.
The government reported on Thursday that core PCE inflation
increased at a 2.0% annualized rate in the third quarter. That,
combined with November's mild gain, put the six-month core PCE
inflation rate at 1.9%.
Monthly inflation readings of 0.2% on a sustainable basis are
needed to bring inflation back to the Fed's target, economists say.
Financial markets saw a roughly 75% chance of a rate cut at the
Fed's March 19-20 policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch
Tool.
Subsiding inflation is brightening the mood for many Americans,
with a separate report from the University of Michigan on Friday
showing consumer sentiment soaring in December, reversing all
declines from the previous four months.
President Joe Biden, whose popularity has been hurt by
unhappiness over the high cost of living, welcomed the news.
"This reflects the hard work we did together to fix our supply
chains and the surge of Americans into the workforce. It's
remarkable progress," Biden said in a statement.
Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher. The dollar fell
against basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices rose.
CONSUMER SPENDING RISES
The U.S. central bank held rates steady last week and
policymakers signaled in new economic projections that the historic
monetary policy tightening engineered over the last two years is at
an end and lower borrowing costs are coming in 2024. Since March
2022, the Fed has hiked its policy rate by 525 basis points to the
current 5.25%-5.50% range.
With the labor market still fairly tight, wages jumped 0.6% last
month, more than offsetting the drag on personal income from
decreases in government aid, including food stamps, social security
and Medicaid. Personal income rose 0.4%.
The saving rate ticked up to 4.1% from 4.0% in the prior month,
which bodes well for spending.
Income at the disposal of households after accounting for
inflation and taxes rose 0.4% after gaining 0.3% in October.
That allowed Americans to open their wallets at the start of the
holiday shopping season. Consumer spending, which accounts for more
than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased 0.2% last
month after rising 0.1% in October.
When adjusted for inflation, overall consumer spending increased
0.3% after nudging up 0.1% in October. The pick up in the so-called
real consumer spending added to data this week, including
single-family housing starts and building, permits, in suggesting
the economy was regaining speed after appearing to falter at the
start of the fourth quarter.
That was reinforced by a third report from the Commerce
Department's Census Bureau showing orders for durable goods jumped
5.4% in November, recouping October's 5.1% drop.
Though a fourth report from the Census Bureau showed news home
sales plunging 12.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of
590,000 units in November, a one-year low, the drop is likely
temporary amid a dearth of previously owned houses on the market.
Mortgage rates continue to decline from 23-year highs, which should
help new home sales.
Gross domestic product growth estimates for the fourth quarter
range from as low as a 1.1% annualized rate to as high as a 2.8%
pace. The economy grew at a 4.9% rate in the third quarter.
"The U.S. economy is doing well heading into 2024," said Gus
Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh,
Pennsylvania. "No recession in 2024."
