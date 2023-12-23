Chinese Market More Promising For Azerbaijani Poultry Products

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Sara Gangiyeva
In recent years, a great development has been observed in the
field of poultry production in Azerbaijan, which enabled the
provision of quality food products to its population. Besides
increasing production, Azerbaijan also cooperates with other
countries and participates in international agriculture exhibitions
to present its production to foreign markets. Azerbaijan's poultry
meat production meets 70-80 percent of domestic consumer demands.
However, the country is eager to thrive in the sector to meet fully
the domestic demands and to export the surpluses. For this purpose,
the relevant governmental and private bodies hold negotiations with
foreign companies. Several countries eye to purchase poultry
products from Azerbaijan. Previously, the country exported eggs to
Afghanistan before Taliban took the power. Recently, Baku and
Moscow inked an agreement on exporting Azerbaijani poultry
products, more precisely eggs. Besides, Gulf countries and Georgia
were interested in purchasing poultry products from Azerbaijan, but
later these negotiations halted. According to the recent
information disseminated by local media outlets, Azerbaijan and
China are negotiating on purchasing poultry products from
Azerbaijan.
China is a very lucrative and promising market in terms of food
not for only Azerbaijan but throughout the world. China is famous
for its rapid economic development and large population.
In his statement to AZERNEWS about the issue, MP Vahid Ahmadov
said that economic relations between Azerbaijan and China have
strengthened in recent years. In connection with this, the Trading
House also operates in China. In the current situation, there is a
great need for poultry meat in China. In this regard, meetings were
held between China and the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan. If it
meets China's requirements, it will be possible to import poultry
meat.
"In general, between Azerbaijan and China, I would say that
economic relations have been developing at a high level in recent
years. Even taking this into account, the Minister of Economy of
Azerbaijan opened a trading house in China. The Trading House
actually operates there. In general, there is a great need for
poultry meat in China. In connection with it, they visited
Azerbaijan and held major meetings with the Food Safety Agency of
Azerbaijan. China has put forward its demands that poultry meat can
be imported from Azerbaijan if it is suitable," the expert
said.
Vahid Ahmadov emphasized that China's requirements were checked
by AQTA, poultry farms were inspected and protocols were drawn up.
As a result of the meetings, the import of poultry meat to China
was allowed from December 8, 2023.
"These requirements were checked by AQTA, and protocols were
drawn up at certain times. Meetings were held with the Association
of Poultry and Egg Producers in Azerbaijan. In this regard, poultry
farms and farms were inspected. Finally, it was decided from
December 8, 2023 that the poultry meat in Azerbaijan has a
sufficiently high quality. There are no bird diseases and other
diseases. From December 8, 2023, the export of poultry meat to
China has been allowed," said Vahid Ahmadov.
The deputy said that the economic potential of Azerbaijan allows
for cooperation in other fields as well, not only poultry meat.
With this, relations with China are being expanded.
"In China, all issues related to the export of poultry meat and
other products, as well as the country's food safety legislation,
are currently being discussed. Because the demand there is quite
high. I think that in 2024 we will witness the import of poultry
meat. If we take into account why it is poultry meat, first of all,
enough poultry meat is produced in Azerbaijan. There is no problem
with poultry meat in Azerbaijan. And even Azerbaijan has a huge
potential for export. Therefore, these relations are being expanded
with China. it is known that enough products are imported from
China to Azerbaijan. These include food, non-food, and industrial
products. In other words, due to the expansion of these economic
relations, such an export potential has arisen that Azerbaijan can
export poultry meat to China," MP noted.
