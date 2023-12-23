               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Enemy Drone Attacks Kherson Region's Stanislav, Civilian Killed


12/23/2023 3:10:03 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces hit Stanislav village in Kherson region, killing a civilian.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The occupation forces attacked Stanislav with a drone. A 69-year-old local resident died from his wounds," the region's head said.

Read also: Medical facility damaged in Russian shelling of Kherson

As reported, yesterday, on December 22, Russian troops shelled Kherson region 83 times, injuring six civilians.

