Enemy Drone Attacks Kherson Region's Stanislav, Civilian Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces hit Stanislav village in Kherson region, killing a civilian.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The occupation forces attacked Stanislav with a drone. A 69-year-old local resident died from his wounds," the region's head said.

As reported, yesterday, on December 22, Russian troops shelled Kherson region 83 times, injuring six civilians.