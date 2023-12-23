Enemy Drone Attacks Kherson Region's Stanislav, Civilian Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces hit Stanislav village in Kherson region, killing a civilian.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The occupation forces attacked Stanislav with a drone. A 69-year-old local resident died from his wounds," the region's head said. Read also:
Medical facility damaged in Russian shelling of Kherson
As reported, yesterday, on December 22, Russian troops shelled Kherson region 83 times, injuring six civilians.
MENAFN23122023000193011044ID1107651798
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.