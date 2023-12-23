Regions Reinforce Mobile Air Defense Groups, Enemy Intensively Attacks Border Area President's Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Regional military administrations continue to work on creating additional mobile groups fully equipped to respond quickly to drone threats.
Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Oleksiy Kuleba said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"Regional military administrations continue to work on creating additional mobile groups fully equipped to respond quickly to drone threats. We do not stop, the equipping and strengthening of these groups continue every day," Kuleba wrote.
"Since the beginning of the week, there have been almost 500 attacks; more than 2,500 shells were fired. This is an average of one hundred attacks per day. Unfortunately, two people were killed in Kherson region this week. Another 28 were wounded. Among them are four children. Assistance is rendered to everyone," he said.
According to Kuleba, the Ukrainian authorities are strengthening the protection of the sky in every region of Ukraine. Mobile fire groups shoot down most of the Russian drones, he stressed.
"Their work is effective and helps save missiles to destroy enemy cruise missiles and aircraft," the deputy head of the President's Office said.
Kuleba expressed his gratitude to regional administrations, local authorities, business and all those who join this work and help.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down all nine Shahed-type combat drones launched by the Russian military last night.
Photo: President's Office
