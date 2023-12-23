Russian Army Attacks DTEK's TPP, Injuring Five Power Engineers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked DTEK's thermal power plant (TPP) in the frontline region, injuring five power engineers.
According to Ukrinform, DTEK Group reported this on Facebook.
"Today, five power engineers working at DTEK's thermal power plant in the frontline region were injured in intense shelling. First aid was immediately rendered to our colleagues, they were taken to hospital. We are in touch with them and their families. We are providing all the necessary assistance," the post says.
DTEK noted that the company's equipment was damaged.
The company stressed that this was the tenth attack on the frontline thermal power plant in the past two months.
As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of December 20, Russians shelled a frontline thermal power plant, damaging the plant's equipment.
