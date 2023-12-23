Fires Break Out As Enemy Shells Neighborhoods In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fires broke out after Russian troops again shelled residential areas of Kherson city on the evening of December 23.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Around 18:00, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kherson. Powerful explosions were heard in several districts of the city. Following that, several fires broke out. The enemy traditionally hit neighborhoods," the post reads. Read also:
Medical facility damaged in Russian shelling of Kherson
As reported, on the afternoon of December 23, Russians shelled the coastal areas of Kherson. Civilians were not injured. Apartment blocks were damaged.
MENAFN23122023000193011044ID1107651794
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.