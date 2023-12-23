Fires Break Out As Enemy Shells Neighborhoods In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fires broke out after Russian troops again shelled residential areas of Kherson city on the evening of December 23.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Around 18:00, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kherson. Powerful explosions were heard in several districts of the city. Following that, several fires broke out. The enemy traditionally hit neighborhoods," the post reads.

Medical facility damaged in Russian shelling of

As reported, on the afternoon of December 23, Russians shelled the coastal areas of Kherson. Civilians were not injured. Apartment blocks were damaged.