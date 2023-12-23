Invaders Shell Nikopol And Two Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy army attacked Nikopol district four times with artillery and directed kamikaze drones at the district.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Throughout the day, the enemy shelled Nikopol district four times with artillery. They also directed nine kamikaze drones. The district center, Marhanets and Pokrovsk rural communities were hit," he wrote.

A 49-year-old man was injured. He was taken to hospital with a mine blast injury and shrapnel wound.

Fires break out as enemy shells neighborhoods in

The attack damaged two enterprises and an administrative building. Nine private houses, a five-story building, two garages, a greenhouse, several outbuildings, and a car were damaged. A power line and a gas pipeline were broken.

As earlier reported, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down an enemy Kh-59 missile over Dnipro district and two UAVs over Kryvyi Rih district.

Photo: Facebook / Serhiy Lysak