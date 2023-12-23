President: Ability To Shoot Down Russian Fighter Jets One Of The Keys To Ending War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that the ability to shoot down Russian fighter jets is one of the keys to ending the war.

He said this in his evening video address to the nation, emphasizing the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, reports Ukrinform.

“This week we again proved how effective the strengthening of our air shield is. And it's not only for protecting cities and villages from Russian drones and missiles, but also for frontline efforts. The ability to shoot down Russian fighters is one of the keys to ending this war, to a fair conclusion," Zelensky emphasized.

He expressed his gratitude to all partners of Ukraine who are already helping Ukraine to this end preparing for appropriate steps in terms of support next year.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Netherlands is preparing to deliver to Ukraine the first batch of 18 F-16 fighter jets.

There is a possibility that Sweden will donate Gripen fighters to Ukraine in addition to the F-16s. Ukrainian pilots have already tested them.

A week ago, the second Patriot air defense system was delivered to Ukraine from Germany.

Meanwhile, regional military administrations continue to work on creating of additional mobile air defense

groups, fully equipped for prompt response to drone threats.