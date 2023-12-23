Azerbaijan Reveals Growth In Number Of Citizens Wishing To Run For Presidential Election (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 17:14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The number of people wishing to run for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has reached 15 people, the Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.

The candidacies of seven people have already been approved, and the issue of approving the candidacies of eight people is pending, he explained.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

