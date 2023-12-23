Chairman Of Central Election Commission Of Azerbaijan On Student Voting In Elections

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Steps need to be
taken regarding student voting, Chairman of the Central Election
Commission of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panakhov said at today's meeting
of the Central Election Commission, Trend reports.
"We must contact the Ministry of Science and Education and take
steps related to student voting. On February 7, students will be on
vacation. Students living in the regions will likely go to their
parents for the holidays. So we need to provide them with absentee
ballots so they can vote where they will be," he said.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in
Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
