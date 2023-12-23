               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Chairman Of Central Election Commission Of Azerbaijan On Student Voting In Elections


12/23/2023 3:09:41 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Steps need to be taken regarding student voting, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panakhov said at today's meeting of the Central Election Commission, Trend reports.

"We must contact the Ministry of Science and Education and take steps related to student voting. On February 7, students will be on vacation. Students living in the regions will likely go to their parents for the holidays. So we need to provide them with absentee ballots so they can vote where they will be," he said.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

