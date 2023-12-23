Kyrgyzstan And Tajikistan Reach Agreement On Border Delimitation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Groups of
topographers from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan successfully agreed on
an additional 11.88 km of state border demarcation between the two
countries, Trend reports.
According to the information, the agreement was reached as a
result of the last meeting of the groups in Buston, which took
place from December 17 to 23.
The parties plan to continue work on describing the remaining
areas at the next meeting, which will be held on the territory of
the Kyrgyz Republic. It is noted that Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
have a common border of 970 km, but some areas still require
identification and marking. Meetings between delegations are held
alternately on the territory of each country.
