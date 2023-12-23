               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kyrgyzstan And Tajikistan Reach Agreement On Border Delimitation


12/23/2023 3:09:41 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Groups of topographers from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan successfully agreed on an additional 11.88 km of state border demarcation between the two countries, Trend reports.

According to the information, the agreement was reached as a result of the last meeting of the groups in Buston, which took place from December 17 to 23.

The parties plan to continue work on describing the remaining areas at the next meeting, which will be held on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. It is noted that Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have a common border of 970 km, but some areas still require identification and marking. Meetings between delegations are held alternately on the territory of each country.

