Azerbaijan Stands With Türkiye In Fight Against Terrorism - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. We were deeply shocked by the news of heavy losses on the part of brotherly Türkiye during the neutralization of terrorists during Operation Pençe-Kilit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on its X page, Trend reports.

“May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs. We wish healing to the wounded. As always, we stand with Türkiye in the fight against terrorism,” the publication notes.