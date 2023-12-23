Azerbaijan Stands With Türkiye In Fight Against Terrorism - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. We were deeply
shocked by the news of heavy losses on the part of brotherly
Türkiye during the neutralization of terrorists during Operation
Pençe-Kilit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on its X
page, Trend reports.
“May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs. We wish healing to the
wounded. As always, we stand with Türkiye in the fight against
terrorism,” the publication notes.
MENAFN23122023000187011040ID1107651784
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.