Iraq Targets Oil Derivatives' Self-Sufficiency By Q2 '24 - Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdulghani said Saturday that his country plans to achieve self-sufficiency in oil derivatives by Q2 of 2024 after completing several vital projects in the refining sector.

The minister's remarks came during the inauguration ceremony of the fourth distillation unit at the Iraqi Southern Refineries Company in Basra.

The unit has a capacity of 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) and "shall provide large quantities of oil derivatives, including naphtha, gas oil, kerosene, liquefied petroleum gas, and others, to cover a large part of the local demand," Abdulghani noted, pointing out that the project was completed in a record time.

On his part, Oil Ministry spokesman Asim Jihad noted the unit's role in boosting total refining capacity to 280,000 bpd.

The next phase will include a polymerization unit for product quality improvement and the promising FFC project, which plans to upgrade oil products to Euro 5 emission standards, he added. (end)

