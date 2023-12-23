UN Declares Reaching Ceasefire Measures' Deal Between Yemen's Adversaries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced Saturday that Yemeni warring parties reached a deal containing some measures that would lead to a nationwide ceasefire.

The agreement came after holding a chain of meetings in Riyadh and Muscat, Grundberg said in a statement, a copy of which obtained by KUNA.

He expressed great appreciation to Saudi Arabia and Oman's effective roles in backing efforts to reach the deal that includes some measures to improve living conditions and prepare to resume the UN-brokered political process, it noted.

Grundberg stressed that he would work with different parties to set a roadmap that ensures pledging these commitments.

The roadmap includes commitment to ceasefire, paying all public sector's salaries, resume oil exports, and re-open routes in Taiz Governorate and other parts in Yemen, according to the statement.

In addition, the roadmap aims to alleviate restrictions imposed on Sanaa Airport and Hoheidah Port, he noted, urging all parties to exercise utmost restraint at this time. (end)

