Flock Of Birds Force Hiatus In Air Traffic At Kuwait Airport

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Air traffic returned to normal at Kuwait International Airport after a flock of birds near a runway forced brief delay of some takeoffs and landings, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said Saturday.

The DGCA followed the internationally-recognized safety measures and closed the runway for a short time earlier today to ensure the safety of passengers, Spokesman of the Directorate Abdullah Al-Rajehi told KUNA.

The situation was brought back to normal after taking the necessary precautions, he added. (end)

msa









MENAFN23122023000071011013ID1107651771