Flock Of Birds Force Hiatus In Air Traffic At Kuwait Airport

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Air traffic returned to normal at Kuwait International Airport after a flock of birds near a runway forced brief delay of some takeoffs and landings, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said Saturday.
The DGCA followed the internationally-recognized safety measures and closed the runway for a short time earlier today to ensure the safety of passengers, Spokesman of the Directorate Abdullah Al-Rajehi told KUNA.
The situation was brought back to normal after taking the necessary precautions, he added. (end)
msa
MENAFN23122023000071011013ID1107651771
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.