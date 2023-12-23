Lebanese Resistance, Israeli Occupation Army Engage In Deadly Clashes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Hostilities continued between the Lebanese Resistance and the Israeli occupation army in the southern border areas of Lebanon on Saturday.

During today's clashes, two members of the Resistance were martyred, National News Agency (NNA) reported, citing a Resistance statement.

Israel's warplanes carried out three raids on the Khardali River close to a center affiliated to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Israel's artillery bombarded sites on the banks of Litani River and some residential areas in Aita Al-Shaab and Ramia.

Meanwhile, the Resistance targeted Israeli occupation forces in the towns of Birkat Risha, Bayad Blida and Jal al-Alam with appropriate weapons and Burkan missiles, the report added. (end)

