Police Urge Caution During Extreme Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, December 23 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) Saturday urged Jordanians to exercise caution while driving due to extreme weather conditions.
According to a statement, the PSD called for avoiding flood streams, valleys and water bodies and not to risk crossing them with vehicles or on foot.
It urged the safe and proper use of heaters to prevent accidents from misuse or failure to take the necessary precautions.
The PSD emergency phone number is 911.
