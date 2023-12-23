Hamas: We Lost Communication With The Group Responsible For Five Israeli Prisoners

Gaza, December 23 (Petra) -- Hamas' Al Qassam Brigades spokesman, Abu Ubaida, said Saturday, "As a result of the barbaric Israeli bombing, we lost communication with the group responsible for five Israeli prisoners."Abu Ubaida added, "We believe that the prisoners were killed in one of the Zionist raids on the Gaza Strip."

