Death Toll From Israeli War On Gaza Mounts To 20,258

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, December 23 (Petra) -- Israeli forces have killed at least 20,258 and wounded 53,690 as of Saturday since the start of the war on the besieged enclave on October 7.According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, the Israeli strikes and shelling on embattled Gaza killed at least 201 Palestinian civilians and wounded 368 in the last 24 hours alone.