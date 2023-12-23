Israeli Strikes Kill 10 Palestinians Across Gaza

Gaza, December 23 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes Saturday killed 10 Palestinian civilians, including two children, across besieged Gaza, according to medical sources.Israeli strikes killed two Palestinian civilians and injured several others after targeting a house in Jourat Al Aqqad, west of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.They added that Israeli warplanes killed six Palestinians and injured several after bombing Al Shati Camp, west of Gaza, and killed two children after the Israeli fighters struck a house in Al Maghazi Camp in central Gaza.

