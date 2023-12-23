Jordanian Killed In Germany's Hamburg Authorities Start Investigation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 23 (Petra) -- The Director of the Operations and Consular Affairs at the Foreign Ministry, Sufyan Qudah, said Saturday that the Ministry is following up on the killing of a Jordanian in Hamburg, Germany.According to a statement, Qudah explained that the Foreign Ministry and the Jordanian Embassy in Berlin are following up with the German authorities on the investigations into the incident. The investigation is ongoing.He added that the Jordanian embassy in Berlin began taking the required official procedures of repatriating the body.He expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, adding that no Jordanians were amongst the victims of the Prague shooting on Thursday that killed 14 and injured 25.