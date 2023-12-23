Drone Strike Hits Ship Off India's Coast: Maritime Agencies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Dubai: A drone strike damaged a merchant ship in the Indian Ocean on Saturday but caused no casualties, two maritime agencies said, with one reporting the vessel was linked to Israel.

The unclaimed attack off the coast of India caused a fire on board, according to the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations and maritime security firm Ambrey, which said the "Liberia-flagged chemical/products tanker... was Israel-affiliated."