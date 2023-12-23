Elon Musk $108 Billion Richer As He Tops 2023 Wealth-Gaining Billionaires List

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In 2023, the top 10 highest-earning billionaires added a staggering $490 billion to their collective wealth by December 15, as estimated by Forbes.

Leading the pack in absolute dollar gains, Elon Musk started the year as the world's second-richest individual with an estimated net worth of $146.5 billion. By the end of the year, he had reclaimed the top spot, augmenting his wealth by over $108 billion.

This significant increase was primarily due to the resurgence of Tesla's stock and the soaring valuation of SpaceX.

The 2023 list underscores the significant impact of technology and AI advancements on billionaires' fortunes, highlighting a dynamic shift in wealth accumulation in the tech sector.

Here is the list of the top 10 wealth gainers of 2023:

Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX)



Net Worth - $254.9 billion (+$108.4 billion in 2023)



Despite controversies on X (formerly known as Twitter,) Musk's wealth soared with Tesla's stock jumping over 100% and SpaceX reaching a $180 billion valuation.

Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook)

Net Worth - $118.6 billion (+$74.8 billion in 2023)

Meta's shares soared 178%, marking Zuckerberg's significant recovery from 2022's challenges.

Jeff Bezos (Amazon)

Net Worth - $172.3 billion (+$65 billion in 2023)

Despite generous philanthropy, Bezos' wealth grew significantly with Amazon stocks rising by 79%.

Prajogo Pangestu (Diversified)

Net Worth - $52.8 billion (+$47.9 billion in 2023)

The Indonesian mogul saw his fortune skyrocket with successful public listings in coal mining and renewable energy.

Larry Page (Google)

Net Worth - $111.7 billion (+$34.4 billion in 2023)

Alphabet stocks rose by 50%, ahead of the anticipated Gemini AI software launch.

Amancio Ortega (Inditex)

Net Worth - $97.4 billion (+$33.2 billion in 2023)

Ortega's wealth surged as Inditex shares hit record highs.

Sergey Brin (Google)

Net Worth - $107.3 billion (+$33 billion in 2023)

Brin returned to a more active role at Google, focusing on AI developments.

Steve Ballmer (Microsoft)

Net Worth - $110.9 billion (+$32.4 billion in 2023)

Ballmer profited from Microsoft's growth and the LA Clippers' increased valuation.

Larry Ellison (Oracle)

Net Worth - $133.2 billion (+$30.8 billion in 2023)

Oracle's AI-driven demand in data services boosted Ellison's wealth.

Jensen Huang (Nvidia)

Net Worth - $43.6 billion (+$29.8 billion in 2023)

The AI boom elevated Huang's Nvidia, soaring the stock by over 230%.