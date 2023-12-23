Microsoft To Launch Next Windows 11 Feature Drop In Early 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Microsoft is gearing up to ship the next Windows 11 feature drop in early 2024, also known as "Moment 5" for Windows 11.

This feature drop will be much smaller in scope compared to previous moment updates, with the primary focus being on delivering necessary changes to the OS to make it compliant with the Digital Markets Act (DMA.)

There are a number of quality of life improvements coming with the Moment 5 update, which is expected to begin rolling out in late February or early March 2024.

Microsoft is working on upgrades to some of Windows 11's built-in accessibility features, improvements to the Windows 365 cloud PC integration, and the ability to remove news from the Widgets Board, and Bing from the Windows Search pane.