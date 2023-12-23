Moph Issues Advice To The Public On Dengue Fever

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Saturday issued advice to the community on how to protect themselves against the virus that causes dengue fever carried by certain types of mosquitos. The advice comes as winter and the rainy season begin.

The MoPH noted that the recent heavy rainfall in Qatar has contributed to an increase in mosquito breeding in the country in addition to several other factors including climate change, global warming, and trade activities.

It is worth mentioning that the dengue fever virus has become endemic in more than 100 countries worldwide.

The MoPH added that it is important that members of the community are aware of how to reduce their risk of being bitten by mosquitos, as well as the necessary action to take if they experience signs and symptoms of dengue fever.

There are certain and new types of mosquitoes that have been detected in Qatar that potentially can transmit the dengue fever virus and warned members of the community to take precautions, MoPH said.

Dengue fever is a viral infection that spreads when a person is bitten by a mosquito carrying the virus known as Aedes Aegypti.

The Ministry also noted that dengue fever is generally not contagious and does not transmit from person to person through casual contact. Dengue fever is found in regions with tropical and subtropical climates across the world, MoPH noted.

It noted that most people who become infected with dengue fever virus may not develop symptoms. However, some infected individuals may experience flu-like symptoms between four and ten days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Symptoms may include high fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, body aches, nausea, and rash. A small number of people develop severe dengue and need medical treatment and, sometimes, admission to hospital.

The Ministry of Public Health advises anyone experiencing these symptoms to visit their primary health center for necessary medical care.

The MoPH said that members of the community can lower their risk of dengue fever and other infections carried by mosquitos by taking measures to reduce the risk of being bitten by a mosquito.

The possibility of contracting the dengue fever virus remains limited in Qatar. The Ministry is continuing to monitor the situation of dengue fever in Qatar and is working closely with the Ministry of Municipality and other relevant authorities to control the spread of mosquitos, MoPH confirmed.