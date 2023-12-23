Prime Minister Meets Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minster and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met here today with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Ayman Al Safadi, who is on a visit to Doha.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian Territories, in addition to means for de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza.

During the interview, His Excellency underlined immediate stop of the aggression against the Gaza Strip, immediate issuing of a binding UN Security Council resolution on cease fire, and allowing sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid into all areas of the Strip.

He reiterated the State of Qatar's continued work with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the international community in order to achieve this.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also voiced the State of Qatar's rejection of the forced displacement policy perused by the Israeli occupation authorities against the residents of Gaza.

He also warned of the repercussions of depriving Palestinians of food, water, and medicine and violating their rights.