Two Cruise Ships Carrying Over 3000 Passengers Arrive At Doha Port

Doha, Qatar: Two cruise ships, the“MS Riviera” and“Mein Schiff2”, arrived at the Doha Port carrying a total of 3745 passengers along with 1734 crew members.

774 passengers will then board the“Mein Schiff 2” from Doha for a new itinerary that will include several of the region's ports.

The MS Riviera, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and managed by Oceania Cruises, is on its maiden voyage to Qatari shores.

Mein Schiff2, operated by TUI Cruises, is on its ninth voyage for the ongoing cruise season which is set to last until April 2024.

The MS Riviera flies the Marshall flag while Mein Schiff2 flies the Maltese flag. MS Rivera is 251m long and able to accommodate over 1,250 passengers, while“Mein Schiff2” is 315 and is capable of accommodating an upwards of 2,894 passengers.

Both ships boast a range of restaurants, cafes, and entertainment activities.