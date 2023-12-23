Two Qatari Planes Carrying Aid For Palestinians In Gaza Arrive In Egypt

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Al-Arish: Two planes belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces arrived in the city of Al-Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt today, carrying 33 tonnes of aid, including food and medical supplies, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development and the Qatar Red Crescent, in preparation for delivery to Gaza, bringing the total number of aircrafts to 49, with a total of 1,534 tonnes of aid.

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people, and its full support for them during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.

In addition, a Qatari plane carrying the fourth batch of wounded Palestinians in the Gaza Strip left Al-Arish Airport, in coordination with the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, in preparation for their treatment in Doha as part of His Highness the Amir's initiative to treat 1,500 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.