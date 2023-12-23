Just Like Magic, It's Snowing In Hollywood At L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 23, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - It was 70-something degrees and clear skies on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But there was a layer of real snow on the ground around Santa's cabin at L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland. This holiday village is a tradition that began in 1983, when author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard first provided a 60-foot Christmas tree as a gift to the people of Hollywood.







An annual tradition, L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland attracts thousands of residents and tourists each year. On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, marking the start of the holiday season, Santa glides down Hollywood Boulevard in his sled as the finale of the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade. As he rides by Winter Wonderland, he lights up the tree and village with a wave of his hand.

Made possible by the Friends of L. Ron Hubbard Foundation, throughout the holiday season, Winter Wonderland hosts live performances by community vocal and instrumental groups. Santa and his elves pose for photos and provide holiday gifts to the children.

Winter Wonderland has welcomed generations of children annually. Along with the giant fir tree and a forest of evergreens, the annual celebration includes a Santa's cottage on a vintage Hollywood Winter Wonderland set. A banner at the entrance includes Mr. Hubbard's immortal words:“On the day when we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on Earth.”

Visitors to Winter Wonderland can expect holiday entertainment, face painting, and photos with Santa, who gives away toys and fiction storybooks.

Angelenos and those visiting from out of town are invited to come and enjoy the fun through December 25. Winter Wonderland is open Monday through Thursday 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 2 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Photo Caption: Despite 70-degree temperatures and clear skies it was snowing on Hollywood Boulevard this week at L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland.

