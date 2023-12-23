Indian Textile Exports Face Setback With A 15% Decline In Readymade Garments

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 23 (KNN)

The Indian textile industry experienced a downturn in exports, notably marked by a 15 per cent decline in the crucial segment of readymade garments, in November 2023, reported Mint.

Despite the festive season opening up markets in western countries, this decline poses challenges for the industry, as per Mint.

Experts in the field express optimism, anticipating a reversal of this trend in the upcoming months. The hope is pinned on the expected surge in purchase orders for summer clothes from western countries, where Indian cotton-based wearables hold a high demand, Mint reported.

The primary exporting destinations for Indian garments remain the European Union, the United States, and Middle Eastern countries.

Government data reveals a significant 15 per cent decline in the export of readymade garments, dropping from USD 10.36 billion in April-November 2022 to USD 8.84 billion in the corresponding months of 2023.

This dip raises questions about evolving consumer preferences, market dynamics, and global economic conditions influencing the demand for fashion and apparel.

Furthermore, jute manufacturing, including floor coverings, witnessed a reduction in exports to USD 234 million in April-November 2023 from USD 303 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

This contributed to a 23 per cent year-on-year increase and a 24 per cent month-on-month surge in the trade deficit in November 2023, as per estimates released by the commerce ministry.

However, amidst the overall downtrend in November 2023, certain exceptions shed light on the industry's resilience.

Cotton yarn and handloom products emerged as beacons of growth, recording a 6 per cent increase during this period.

“For Indian textile industry, the European Union, the US, and the Middle East are the main markets. There are specific reasons for decline in the textile trade. The EU is yet to get over from the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war that has impacted retail sales," said Rahul Mehta, President, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI).



Despite these challenges, he expressed confidence in the performance of the US market and anticipated corrections in export figures in the coming months, attributing the decline in November to the pre-winter season, where the focus is not primarily on winter cloth manufacturing for global markets.

Handicrafts items also faced a setback, with exports dropping from USD 1.16 billion in April-November 2022 to USD 1.04 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year, reflecting negative growth of 10 per cent.

Despite these challenges, India remains among the top garment-manufacturing countries globally, emphasising its significant role as both a consumer and producer of cotton.

(KNN Bureau)