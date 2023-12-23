Ctrls To Start First Data Center At GIFT City In Gujarat

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ahmedabad, Dec 23 (KNN) CtrlS Datacenters, a datacentre provider, started the development of Gujarat's first greenfield data center at GIFT City on Friday.



The centre is being developed with an investment of Rs 250 crore and is expected to over 1000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

This would be Gujarat's first 'rated-4' data centre with a comprehensive managed services portfolio.



A company official said,“The data centre is being developed over an acre of land and will be operational by 2025. Its size will depend on the incoming demand from the state and will boost the digital infrastructure ecosystem being developed around GIFT City, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.”

Anil Nama, chief information officer, CtrlS Datacenters, said,“Gujarat has always been a prominent industrial hub for the Indian economy and the opportunities around GIFT City have made this region very important for data services. We chose GIFT City for our data centre as this region fulfills the basic necessary conditions for datacentre development, including clean environment, fire, flood and seismic profile of the region, network aggregation in the area and power infrastructure.”

CtrlS Datacenters has 10 operational rated-4 datacentres spread across seven cities, Including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Noida and Bangalore.



The company is also developing greenfield facilities spread over 6 million sq feet. These facilities will scale up their capacity to over 1,000 MW from the current capacity of 230 MV. CtrlS also plans to roll out over 20 datacenters in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the coming years.

Commenting on the services that will be provided by the data centre, Nama said,“The data centre developed by CtrlS will provide services like data centre modernisation, app modernisation, hybrid cloud, SAP services, security, data analytics and AIML.”

Priya Patil, vice president, managed services, CtrlS Datacenters, said,“The Gujarat region is emerging as a big market for for data centre services. The financial service providers and manufacturing units in the region are creating immense scope for such services. The companies do not want to deal with data and data security on their own, because they prefer focusing on their core business. It is preferable for them to leave that management with someone with the necessary expertise and trust. This change is being reflected in the orders that we are getting. In the last two months, CtrlS has secured two big orders from Gujarat.”

On the prospects of creating local employment, Siddarth Reddy, vice president, corporate strategy, said,“We are looking forward to having a talent pool from local areas. Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar have premier institutions, including the IIM-Ahmedabad and IIT- Gandhinagar and they can provide a suitable talent pool. It is more viable for us to have local employees because the norms dictate that the response team should be available proximously.”

