(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
CFI enjoys the patronage of leading infrastructure construction companies in India. It is a body "of the sector, for the sector and by the sector", and will represent their interests at the exhibition.
This edition will deepen synergies between construction equipment manufacturers
and the infrastructure development ecosystem.
bauma CONEXPO India 2024 is likely to attract 1000+ companies and 75,000+ trade
visitors from 100+ countries.
bauma CONEXPO India is excited to collaborate with the Construction Federation of India
(CFI) for its upcoming 7th edition in North India. One of the premier industry associations in the country, representing the largest construction companies across India, CFI will join
hands with bauma CONEXPO India 2024 to promote the issues of tax rationalization,
safety and sustainability of construction projects, and skill development in line with
Industry 4.0 technologies.
|
bauma CONEXPO Indiais proud to join hands with the Construction Federation of India (CFI) for its 2024 edition
Building on the successes of the past editions, the 2024 exhibition and conferences will
present the latest technologies and innovations for construction sites, mining, extraction
and processing of raw materials, production of building materials, and components and
services. With its vast network of members representing the largest contractors and
developers, CFI will leverage its influence to promote the construction equipment
industry and attract key stakeholders from across the country. This partnership will
provide a unique platform for exhibitors to showcase their latest technologies and innovations to a highly targeted audience, thus fostering new business partnerships.
About this partnership with CFI, Bhupinder Singh, CEO, bauma CONEXPO India , says,
“Today, India is on an accelerated growth path, and infrastructure development is an
essential pillar of socio-economic growth. With construction projects increasing in
complexity, combined with the demands for improved safety and sustainability outcomes
on project sites, adopting the latest equipment technologies holds the key to meeting all
stakeholders' interests. As an important enabler of nation building, members of the
Construction Federation of India have been undertaking many complex projects, and
therefore, we are excited for this win-win partnership with them. The various experiential
platforms at bauma CONEXPO India 2024 such as the demo areas, technical and policy related conferences, buyer-seller forums, business-to-government meetings, and many
others, will serve the interests of CFI in adopting and promoting futuristic construction
technologies at their project sites in India and abroad.”
Regarding the upcoming partnership with bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024, Ajit Gulabchand,
President – CFI and Chairman -
Hindustan Construction Company, says,“India has a
massive infrastructure development program today. But when measured against the
demands of its expanding and aspirational middle-income population, especially in its
smaller towns and villages, the need for infrastructure modernisation is much more than
what is envisaged today. Over the years, we have developed a symbiotic relationship
between construction companies and equipment manufacturers, which needs to be
strengthened in the light of new demands and challenges. Therefore, we are looking
forward to collaborating with bauma CONEXPO India, as it has a proven track record of
promoting pioneering technologies in the construction business.”
About the key issues that will be highlighted at this exhibition, Vinayak Pai, Vice President -
CFI and MD -
Tata Projects, says,“Sustainability, technology and skill
development are among the main focus areas for CFI today. With the global ecosystem
converging around Net Zero, sustainability projects like green hydrogen and solar panels
and battery manufacturing plants are some of the emerging project opportunities for
construction companies today. Reducing the environmental footprint of our project sites
is also a top concern.”
“As the industry struggles with shortage of resources, use of technology is an imperative
and we are happy to associate with our partners who have been driving technology usage
in construction machinery. In addition to that, addressing the skills shortage in the
industry through continuous training programs is another area which requires
partnerships between equipment manufacturers and construction companies,
we are happy to join hands with bauma CONEXPO India 2024 and continue working with
our partners from the equipment manufacturing ecosystem at this platform and beyond.”
The 7th edition of bauma CONEXPO India will be held on 11-14 December 2024 at the
IndiaExpo Mart, Greater Noida.
About Construction Federation of India
The Construction Federation of India is a representative body of the leading engineering
construction firms of the country, engaged over the years in building dams, power
stations, roads & highways, bridges, tunnels, seaports, airports, metros, and other basic
infrastructure of national importance. The fundamental aim of the Federation is to bring
about all-round improvements in the construction sector while striving towards
resolution of operational as well as policy-level problems faced by the industry. This
involves making efforts to obtain from policy makers and authorities the level of
attention that the construction industry deserves in view of its tremendous contribution
and importance to the economy.
About bauma CONEXPO INDIA
bauma CONEXPO INDIA is an international trade fair for construction machinery, building
material machines, mining machines and construction vehicles etc. It is the most
important industry event for the sector in North India. bauma CONEXPO INDIA brings
together the expertise of the world's top two construction equipment trade fairs-bauma
organised by Messe Muenchen in Munich, and CONEXPO-CON/AGG organised by the
Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) in Las Vegas.
MENAFN23122023003630003220ID1107651455
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.