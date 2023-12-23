bauma CONEXPO Indiais proud to join hands with the Construction Federation of India (CFI) for its 2024 edition

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

CFI enjoys the patronage of leading infrastructure construction companies in India. It is a body "of the sector, for the sector and by the sector", and will represent their interests at the exhibition.



This edition will deepen synergies between construction equipment manufacturers

and the infrastructure development ecosystem.

bauma CONEXPO India 2024 is likely to attract 1000+ companies and 75,000+ trade

visitors from 100+ countries.



bauma CONEXPO India is excited to collaborate with the Construction Federation of India

(CFI) for its upcoming 7th edition in North India. One of the premier industry associations in the country, representing the largest construction companies across India, CFI will join

hands with bauma CONEXPO India 2024 to promote the issues of tax rationalization,

safety and sustainability of construction projects, and skill development in line with

Industry 4.0 technologies.





Building on the successes of the past editions, the 2024 exhibition and conferences will

present the latest technologies and innovations for construction sites, mining, extraction

and processing of raw materials, production of building materials, and components and

services. With its vast network of members representing the largest contractors and

developers, CFI will leverage its influence to promote the construction equipment

industry and attract key stakeholders from across the country. This partnership will

provide a unique platform for exhibitors to showcase their latest technologies and innovations to a highly targeted audience, thus fostering new business partnerships.





About this partnership with CFI, Bhupinder Singh, CEO, bauma CONEXPO India , says,

“Today, India is on an accelerated growth path, and infrastructure development is an

essential pillar of socio-economic growth. With construction projects increasing in

complexity, combined with the demands for improved safety and sustainability outcomes

on project sites, adopting the latest equipment technologies holds the key to meeting all

stakeholders' interests. As an important enabler of nation building, members of the

Construction Federation of India have been undertaking many complex projects, and

therefore, we are excited for this win-win partnership with them. The various experiential

platforms at bauma CONEXPO India 2024 such as the demo areas, technical and policy related conferences, buyer-seller forums, business-to-government meetings, and many

others, will serve the interests of CFI in adopting and promoting futuristic construction

technologies at their project sites in India and abroad.”







Regarding the upcoming partnership with bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024, Ajit Gulabchand,

President – CFI and Chairman -

Hindustan Construction Company, says,“India has a

massive infrastructure development program today. But when measured against the

demands of its expanding and aspirational middle-income population, especially in its

smaller towns and villages, the need for infrastructure modernisation is much more than

what is envisaged today. Over the years, we have developed a symbiotic relationship

between construction companies and equipment manufacturers, which needs to be

strengthened in the light of new demands and challenges. Therefore, we are looking

forward to collaborating with bauma CONEXPO India, as it has a proven track record of

promoting pioneering technologies in the construction business.”





About the key issues that will be highlighted at this exhibition, Vinayak Pai, Vice President -

CFI and MD -

Tata Projects, says,“Sustainability, technology and skill

development are among the main focus areas for CFI today. With the global ecosystem

converging around Net Zero, sustainability projects like green hydrogen and solar panels

and battery manufacturing plants are some of the emerging project opportunities for

construction companies today. Reducing the environmental footprint of our project sites

is also a top concern.”





“As the industry struggles with shortage of resources, use of technology is an imperative

and we are happy to associate with our partners who have been driving technology usage

in construction machinery. In addition to that, addressing the skills shortage in the

industry through continuous training programs is another area which requires

partnerships between equipment manufacturers and construction companies,

we are happy to join hands with bauma CONEXPO India 2024 and continue working with

our partners from the equipment manufacturing ecosystem at this platform and beyond.”





The 7th edition of bauma CONEXPO India will be held on 11-14 December 2024 at the

IndiaExpo Mart, Greater Noida.



About Construction Federation of India



The Construction Federation of India is a representative body of the leading engineering

construction firms of the country, engaged over the years in building dams, power

stations, roads & highways, bridges, tunnels, seaports, airports, metros, and other basic

infrastructure of national importance. The fundamental aim of the Federation is to bring

about all-round improvements in the construction sector while striving towards

resolution of operational as well as policy-level problems faced by the industry. This

involves making efforts to obtain from policy makers and authorities the level of

attention that the construction industry deserves in view of its tremendous contribution

and importance to the economy.



About bauma CONEXPO INDIA



bauma CONEXPO INDIA is an international trade fair for construction machinery, building

material machines, mining machines and construction vehicles etc. It is the most

important industry event for the sector in North India. bauma CONEXPO INDIA brings

together the expertise of the world's top two construction equipment trade fairs-bauma

organised by Messe Muenchen in Munich, and CONEXPO-CON/AGG organised by the

Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) in Las Vegas.

