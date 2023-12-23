More Than 160 Schools In Kunduz Sans Buildings

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): There are a total of 512 schools in northern Kunduz province and 163 of them are without buildings where the students are taught under the open sky and they are faced with many problems.

Director of Education Maulvi Ismail Abu Ahmad told Pajhwok Afghan News currently 1,906 classrooms were needed in the province.

According to him, there are 512 schools in the province, but 163 of them lacked buildings. Around 231,000 boys and girls are studying in these schools.

He said they have shared this problem with charitable organisations to cooperate in construction of buildings for these schools.

“We have shared the issue with the government and institutions, they have promised to construct buildings for these schools,” Ahmad added.

In addition to lack of school buildings, he said about 1,400 teachers were also needed in this province.

Meanwhile, residents and students urged the government and adding agencies to construct buildings for these schools.

Samia, a student, said:“We want building for our school, proper classrooms because we face problems in winter.”

Haq, a resident, says:“We want government to construct building for schools, our children study under the open sky.” Others residents also urged the caretaker government to pay attention to education sector in the province, especially to the construction of school buildings. kk/sa

Zia