Heratis Struggle To Make A Living Amid Soaring Fuel Prices

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT (Pajhwok): Residents of western Herat province complain fuel prices have increased in the province while they are struggling with economic hardships.

The residents say the afghani has appreciated against the dollar and in contrast, fuel and food items' prices have increased. They ask the government to control prices in the market.

Omid, a rickshaw driver and the head of a family of five people, told Pajhwok Afghan News that it had become hard for thousands of people to support their families. He said his income was insufficient to make ends meet and the price of one liter of petrol had increased to 75afs.

He said Herat residents bought low quality fuel with a high price for their vehicles and the rate of gas had increased in winter.

Omid asked the government to intervene and bring down the prices.

Sebghatullah, another resident, said the dollar's rate had decreased, but fuel prices jumped.

“The government should help people solve their problems by decreasing the prices of essential goods in winter”, he demanded.

On the other hand, Petroleum Products Company director Sayed Hafizullah Asim rejected people's concerns about increased fuel prices. He told Pajhwok Afghan News that Afghanistan was a consumer country and prices in Herat province had not increased.

Asim said:“When demand for something increases, its price also increases in the market and fuel prices are high in global markets and we don't have a clear indicator the prices will fall with more imports”.

Meanwhile, municipality spokesman Nasir Armal said prices control teams used to distribute daily and weekly price lists to people according to imports and economy situation.

Armal added municipality also made price list for fuel and no one was allowed to change the prices, otherwise legal action was taken.

hz/ma

Hits: 19