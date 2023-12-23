(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On December 22, the First Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development was concluded successfully in Fuzhou, achieving a series of fruitful results.







Pooling the Wisdom of Overseas Chinese Talents

It's reported that the conference, themed“Pooling the Wisdom of Overseas Chinese Talent to Fulfill the Chinese Dream”, extended its services nationwide based on Fujian with a global vision, and endeavored to create a national platform committed to“tracing back to the origin, learning Xi Jinping Thought, uniting overseas Chinese, fostering consensus, pooling the wisdom of overseas Chinese, and promoting development”.

A total of 85 project leads, 205 pieces of entrepreneurial information, 3,600 high-level employment demands were collected at the conference, and over 1,500 high-level talents and 100 employers reached introduction and employment intentions.

The conference attracted active participation from guests both at home and abroad. 1,023 guests attended the conference, including 47 domestic and overseas academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, as well as over 100 specially-invited ACFROC experts who are specialized in fields such as high-energy physics, artificial intelligence and biomedicine.

Deepening Cooperation

Focusing on industrial development and project matchmaking, the conference aimed at serving the overall development of China, and emerging industries in Fujian such as“digital economy”,“marine economy”, new energy, and biomedicine. A total of 45 high-tech achievements were promoted and displayed at the conference, leading to the successful signing of agreements on 9 cooperative projects and preliminary cooperation intentions on 17 projects, with an intended amount of over 7.019 billion yuan.

In setting up a sustainable mechanism for the development of overseas Chinese talents, the conference facilitated the establishment of funds and the collaboration with financial institutions. The“Fujian Revitalization Fund of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs” was formally established with a targeted total fund of 10 billion yuan, and an initial fund of 3 billion yuan has been in place.







At the Beijing Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Industrial Policies Promotion Conference, 10 projects were negotiated and discussed, and the Beijing Overseas Chinese Federation and Fujian Overseas Chinese Federation signed an agreement on the“Service Development and Cooperation Mechanism for Pooling the Wisdom and Strength of Overseas Chinese”. The Administrative Commission of Zhongguancun Science Park under Beijing Municipal Science & Technology Commission established deep connections and had extensive discussions with the Fujian Provincial Department of Science and Technology and the Sanming Municipal People's Government to further advance the development of the Sanming·Zhongguancun Park.

Recruiting and Introducing Talents

In terms of talent docking, the conference carefully selected 132 outstanding overseas talents with doctoral and master's degrees from world-renowned universities such as Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard, listed them on the“Overseas Talent Wall” and invited them to participate in the talent recruitment and introduction session.

To ensure simultaneous offline and online interactions, the online talent attraction and introduction platform for“pooling the wisdom of overseas Chinese talents” was opened to 5 offline promotion regions, releasing tens of thousands of positions from thousands of enterprises. With nearly ten thousand participants attracted by offline activities and over 26,000 online visits, more than 3,600 resumes were submitted both offline and online, including those from over 350 overseas talents, and a total of 1,480 talents reached preliminary intentions.

More than 20,000 targeted and diversified positions were offered by 1,000 organizations including some Global 500 companies, education and health institutions, state-owned enterprises, and other entities in the northeastern part of Fujian. It's worth mentioning that to meet the personalized needs of overseas job seekers, the conference also provided over 500 flexible and project-based positions such as planners and AI visual algorithm engineers.

This conference aimed to establish a sustainable mechanism for the development of overseas Chinese talents and an efficient mechanism for the integration of overseas Chinese capital and industries. It helped the departments of overseas Chinese affairs in Fujian to establish broad connections with overseas scientific and technological associations, alumni associations, and high-level talents and enrich the overseas talent database, laying a more solid foundation for future efforts in the handling of overseas Chinese affairs and the introduction of overseas Chinese talents.