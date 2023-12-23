UPCX Advances: Wallet And DEX Betas In Spotlight

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) In the increasingly competitive digital currency market, the UPCX project continues to draw industry attention with its innovative ecosystem and forthcoming products. Amidst this context, the activity of its native Token UPC has significantly increased. According to the latest market data, UPC's trading volume has grown by 55.90% in the past 24 hours, reaching $8,447,704, with a price increase of 45.19%. This data reflects the market's growing interest and confidence in the UPCX project.







The upcoming beta version of the UPCX Wallet, set to launch in April 2024, signals the project's solid steps toward providing efficient and secure digital asset management tools. Following that, the planned release of the UPCX DEX beta version in May is expected to further enhance users' access to and experience with decentralized trading.

Community involvement and support are the cornerstones of the UPCX ecosystem's continuous growth. Currently, the number of holding addresses for UPC Token has surpassed 20,000, highlighting not only the active participation of community members but also the recognition of UPC's practical application value.

The UPCX project team is tirelessly working to ensure that the expansion of the ecosystem and the delivery of products meet the needs of users worldwide while also bringing more innovation to the digital currency market. The fruits of these efforts are reflected not only in the trading activity of UPC Token but also in the overall healthy growth of the UPCX ecosystem.

UPCX is an innovative, open-source payment system that utilizes high-speed blockchain technology. Especially suitable for payments and financial services, UPCX offers performance and scalability that exceed current market demands. Its capabilities are on par with credit cards and mobile payment services.

Official website:

X:

X(upcxcmo):

Telegram:

Discord: