Two Cruise Ships Call On Doha Port With 3745 Passengers

Doha Port Saturday welcomed cruise ships 'MS Riviera' & 'Mein Schiff2' carrying a total of 3745 passengers along with 1734 crew members, Mwani Qatar said.

774 passengers from Doha will board the 'Mein Schiff 2' for a new itinerary that includes several ports in the region, Mwani Qatar said in a series of posts on X.

'MS Riviera', which is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and managed by Oceania Cruises, is embarking on its maiden voyage to Qatar shores. On the other hand, 'Mein Schiff2', operated by TUI Cruises, is on its ninth voyage during the ongoing cruise season which lasts till April 2023.

The MS Riviera flies the Marshall flag while 'Mein Schiff2' flies the Maltese flag. 'MS Rivera' is 251m long and has a capacity of over 1,250 passengers, while 'Mein Schiff2' is 315 & can accommodate up to 2,894 passengers.

A range of restaurants, cafes, & entertainment options distinguishes the two ships, said Mwani Qatar.

