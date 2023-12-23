Qatar Calls For End To Gaza Aggression, Truce

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minster and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met in Doha Saturday with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Dr Ayman al-Safadi, who is on a visit to Qatar.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian Territories, in addition to means for de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza.

During the meeting, His Excellency underlined need for immediate stop of the aggression against the Gaza Strip, immediate issuing of a binding UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire, and allowing sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid into all areas of the Strip. He reiterated Qatar's continued work with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the international community in order to achieve this.

HE Sheikh Mohamed also voiced Qatar's rejection of the forced displacement policy pursued by the Israeli occupation authorities against the residents of Gaza. He also warned of the repercussions of depriving Palestinians of food, water, and medicine and violating their rights.

