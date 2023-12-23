Muskaan Khan, The Poster Girl Of Hijab Protest Welcomes Karnataka Govt Decision: 'Will Continue My Studies Again'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Friday that the state government will withdraw the hijab ban in educational institutions. The decision was welcomed by the affected students including Muskaan Khan, a girl who went viral on social media for standing up to the group of students who heckled her for wearing hijab. Muskaan said she welcomes CM Siddaramaiah's decision and will continue her studies again the hijab-ban protests in Karnataka, Muskaan was praised on social media as she stood up to the group who heckled her and raised the slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram.' Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri also released a video statement on the incident and praised Muskaan. The statement was later rebuffed by the family members of Muskaan.

\"I welcome CM Siddaramaiah's decision. I will continue my studies again,\" Muskaan Khan said on the decision of the Chief Minister, a second-year B.Com student enrolled in a private college, discontinued her studies midway in response to the hijab controversy.\"CM's decision is welcomed. My daughter received various offers from different colleges but we rejected all of them. Her education was delayed by one year due to the hijab controversy. From now she'll study in Mandya,\" Mohammed Hussain Khan, father of Muskaan Khan said.\"God bless those who are opposing this decision. Let's fight and live together,\" Khan added.'Choice of clothes is...'The withdrawal of the hijab-ban order was one of the promises of Congress during the Karnataka Assembly Elections. While announcing the decision, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said \"The choice of clothes is one's own prerogative\".The previous BJP government imposed a hijab ban on students in educational institutions in Karnataka. The matter became sensitive as female students with hijab were asked to stay away from classes and even examinations. This was followed by massive protests by students demanding the withdrawal of the order issue was brought before the Karnataka High Court, which affirmed the ban instituted by the former BJP government. Subsequently, the Supreme Court rendered a divided decision, resulting in the validation of the Karnataka High Court's stance.

