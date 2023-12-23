2024'S Travel Buzz: Where Are Indians Jetting Off Next Year? Hint: It's Not Thailand

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The travel landscape in 2023 witnessed a remarkable surge in enthusiasm among various segments of Indian travelers, and projections from Skyscanner indicate a continuation of this trend into the upcoming year, 2024.

According to reports, Skyscanner's data underscored a robust jump among Indian travelers towards short-haul journeys, prominently favoring nearby cities. The high search volume for Krabi and Mahe Island notably reflects a tendency for destinations offering relaxation and abundant sunshine.

'Extremism shouldn't be given space': EAM S Jaishankar on temple vandalism in US

Interestingly, the allure of far-flung locales like Osaka and Auckland has also captivated travelers, indicating an evolving appetite for diverse and distinctive experiences.

According to a report from Livemint, the recent top searches reveal an intriguing travel pattern, showcasing substantial spikes in interest:

Da Nang, Vietnam: +1141%

Almaty, Kazakhstan: +501%

Baku, Azerbaijan: +438%

Osaka, Japan: +435%

Hanoi, Vietnam: +396%

Krabi, Thailand: +390%

Budapest, Hungary: +371%

Mahe Island, Seychelles: +356%

Auckland, New Zealand: +329%

Vienna, Austria: +316%

For Indian travelers, it is reportedly said that certain factors weigh significantly in holiday destination choices. Food (71%), culture (65%), and weather (65%) are pivotal determinants, with activities such as shopping, historical tours, and indulging in local cuisine emerging as top cultural pursuits.

Additionally, the value proposition continues to be influential, with flight costs (26%) and attractions (18%) playing pivotal roles in shaping destination decisions.

Using child soldiers in war? Hamas terrorist reveals how children transferred explosives in Gaza (WATCH)

In a report, Skyscanner's Travel Trends and Destination Expert, Mohit Joshi said that he

expects a sustained momentum, with 86% of Indian travelers aiming to maintain or increase their overseas trips in 2024 compared to 2023.

Highlighting Nice in France as a potential great-value destination, airfares have experienced a significant 39% reduction from India over the past year, marking the most substantial drop among popular global destinations.