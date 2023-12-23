BJP Leader Giriraj Singh Claims RJD, JDU To Merge Soon; Lalu Yadav Denies

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The political landscape in Bihar is set abuzz with Union Minister Giriraj Singh recently hinting at an imminent merger between Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Lalu Prasad's RJD. This development could usher in significant changes in the state's political dynamics, stirring curiosity and debate among political observers and citizens alike.

Singh's comments came in response to queries regarding Kumar's push for finalizing seat-sharing arrangements among all constituents of the INDIA bloc before January, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"I share personal equations with Lalu ji. He has shared things with me that I can't disclose publicly. But I can divulge this much-JD(U) is on the verge of merging with RJD soon. Thus, the issue of seat sharing is irrelevant," Singh said, hinting at an impending political upheaval.

The BJP leader's claims gained traction after he and Lalu Prasad shared a flight back from Delhi, where Prasad attended the INDIA bloc meet and Singh participated in the Parliament session.

However, Singh's statements sparked rebuttals from Tejashwi Yadav, Prasad's son and Bihar's Deputy CM, who dismissed Singh's comments as attention-seeking theatrics. Yadav attributed Singh's remarks to a ploy for publicity, stating that Singh's statements were outlandish and wouldn't hold significance otherwise.

Similarly, JD(U) President Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' brushed off Singh's assertions, labeling him as a sensationalist aiming for attention. Singh 'Lalan' took a swipe at Singh for his prior advocacy of 'Jhatka' meat, mocking Singh's alleged past preference for mutton and sarcastically questioning his stance on 'Halal' versus 'Jhatka' consumption.

Singh, however, persisted in his stance, asserting his anticipation for a mutton feast along with Lalu Prasad and claiming to ensure 'Jhatka' meat consumption. The exchange reflects the ongoing political jostling and banter in Bihar's political arena, hinting at potential shifts in alliances and strategies ahead of the upcoming elections.