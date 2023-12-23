'Haven't Done It Yet': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Clarifies On Revocation Of Hijab Ban In State

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday (December 23) clarified that the state government's position on the controversial Hijab Ban hasn't overturned the ban imposed earlier. The CM highlighted ongoing discussions within the Congress government about the potential reversal of the Hijab ban specifically in educational institutions.

He assured that a conclusive decision would be reached only after extensive deliberation at the government level.

This clarification from the state CM came after his earlier comments suggesting that there were no constraints on wearing the religious headscarf in educational settings. He emphasized the individual's right to choose their attire and food, promoting personal freedom.

However, Siddaramaiah's previous remarks stirred controversy and drew criticism from the opposition BJP. The BJP accused him of disrupting the secular essence of educational spaces and condemned the move, labeling it as 'appeasement politics.'

BJP Karnataka chief BY Vijayendra condemned the Congress for purportedly fostering division for political motives, likening it to the divisive strategies of the British era. He criticized the Congress for allegedly neglecting the progress of minorities and accused them of fostering religious division among the youth.

This ongoing debate traces its roots back to 2022 when the former BJP government, under then-chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, imposed the ban on wearing the hijab in educational institutions across Karnataka.

The current tussle and political discourse reflect the broader ideological differences between the Congress and the BJP in Karnataka, where issues of cultural identity and individual rights intertwine with political agendas, creating a contentious atmosphere around religious symbols in educational institutions.