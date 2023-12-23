GLEIF Awards Nordlei Best-Performing LEI Issuer In The Mid-Cap Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NordLEI founders

NordLEI received the prestigious "Best LEI Issuer in the Mid-Cap Category" award from GLEIF, the entity managing the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) system.

- Rickard Israelsson

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 23, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Since 2014, NordLEI has set the benchmark for rapid, secure LEI code issuance, serving over 170,000 customers. This honor from GLEIF recognizes NordLEI's steadfast commitment to upholding superior data quality and exemplary service levels.

Rickard Israelsson, Co-Founder of NordLEI, expressed his gratitude and pride in receiving this award, stating,“NordLEI is immensely proud to be recognized as an award-winning LEI Issuer. This achievement reflects the collective effort and dedication of the entire NordLEI team. We have always strived to offer the best service and the most reliable data to our clients, and this award validates our effort. It not only honors our past accomplishments but also inspires our continued dedication to excellence in the global financial ecosystem.”

About Legal Entity Identifiers

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) codes are unique 20-character alphanumeric strings used to identify legal entities participating in financial transactions globally. Developed in response to the 2008 financial crisis to enhance transparency in financial data systems, a LEI number is now required for most companies engaged in securities trading.

About GLEIF

The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing transparency in global financial markets. Established in June 2014, GLEIF manages the implementation and use of the Legal Entity Identifier, a key tool in improving risk management and efficiency in financial transactions.

About NordLEI

NordLEI, established in 2014, is a leading issuer of Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) codes in Northern Europe, notably recognized as the first GLEIF-accredited Local Operating Unit (LOU) in Scandinavia. Headquartered in Stockholm, NordLEI is renowned for its commitment to security and quality, backed by ISO 27001 certification. The company has assisted over 170,000 customers, offering LEI codes with various validity options and complying strictly with GDPR standards.

Christian Lindberg

NordLEI

