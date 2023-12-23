Northern Cyprus Is Becoming Increasingly Popular With German Emigrants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GAZIMAGUSA, FAMAGUSTA, NORTH CYPRUS , December 23, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ever since even renowned business magazines such as FORBES have reported on the opportunities offered by Northern Cyprus, the interest of German emigrants in the island has been growing. What for many years was considered an "insider tip" when it came to finding the right place to retire is now increasingly becoming a real alternative.

A mild climate all year round, excellent healthcare and, last but not least, a much more favourable cost of living than in Europe are increasingly attracting the attention of people who are thinking of leaving Germany.

While North Cyprus was previously considered a good tip for investors looking to buy property in North Cyprus for holiday rentals, visitors are now increasingly interested in projects that are designed to provide permanent, comfortable living without compromising on quality and the usual standards.

The AKOL GROUP OF COMPANIES recognised this trend early on and has specialised with its projects in offering a new home to precisely those people who are looking for a suitable place to retire in Northern Cyprus. AKOL GROUP OF COMPANIES makes sure that the location of its projects offers easy access to the necessary infrastructure, such as supermarkets, doctors or shops for daily needs, as well as proximity to the unique natural beauty or the golden sandy beaches. After all, these are landscapes for which Northern Cyprus is known far beyond the country's borders.

The stable political situation and the high level of security on the island mean that emigrants from Europe in particular quickly feel at home. Northern Cyprus has long since developed into a welcome alternative to the typical destinations for emigrants. Mallorca, Ibiza or Thailand with their long journeys from Europe - that was once upon a time. Northern Cyprus has long offered comparable, if not better, living conditions for these people.

Due to the sharp increase in enquiries from Germany in particular over the past few years, the AKOL GROUP OF COMPANIES has now also created a department staffed by German native speakers, which not only provides reliable assistance before or during the purchase of a property, but also offers support far beyond this. German emigrants in particular are often of retirement age and have problems learning or speaking one of the two official languages of Northern Cyprus, English or Turkish. The German department created by the AKOL GROUP OF COMPANIES has now removed this obstacle. Even after the purchase, the employees of the German department are available to help their German buyers in their native language when it comes to dealing with the authorities, opening a bank account or everyday problems when moving to the island.

