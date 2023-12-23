Celebrating The Diverse Spectrum Of Love, Sexuality, And Identity Michael B. Ellis Presents New Album“Pink2blue444u”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ellis.jpeg" width="300" height="168" alt="Michael B. Ellis" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Michael B. Ellis

A labor of love spanning 7 dedicated years, \”Pink2Blue444U\” has been sculpted in the wake of Bowie and Prince's departures from this world

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 23, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Composed of a series of anthemic LGBTQ tracks, brought to life by a stirring electric guitar,“Pink2Blue444U” was released on September 23, 2023, aligning with Bisexual Pride Day. The powerful album is a sonic celebration that mirrors Michael B. Ellis's commitment to inclusivity and self-expression.Michael's musical journey, marked by a 2016 music production scholarship and playing guitar with his teeth in church, has led to the creation of an extraordinary debut album,“Pink2Blue444U.”“Pink2Blue444U” is a mosaic of unconventional tones, capturing the artist's distinctive voice and guitar skills. Influenced by musical greats like Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, and Prince, Michael crafts a unique sound that defies categorization. The album delves into personal stories, touching on themes of love, passion, and desire. Noteworthy is the tribute to Dr. Katie Bouman in“Black Star in the Virgo Cluster,” drawing inspiration from her role in capturing the first image of a Black Hole in 2019.Beyond the melodies, Michael B. Ellis's compelling lyricism become a vessel for impactful storytelling, addressing pertinent global events such as the Notre-Dame fire and the New Zealand mosque shootings.The explicit, unfiltered nature of Michael's lyrics adds depth to the narrative, creating an emotional rollercoaster for listeners. Michael's upbringing in Baptist and Pentecostal churches adds an intriguing layer to his musical direction, playing on crucial themes of negotiating through spirituality and bisexuality in the contemporary world.The artist's debut album goes beyond entertainment; it's a call to action. From the energy-packed synths to the melancholic slow tunes, Michael's music encourages listeners to engage and empathize.“Pink2Blue444U” is a portrait of the artist's moving journey, from coffee shop melodies inspired by jazz greats to crafting his own unique sonic revolution. Michael B. Ellis is not just an artist; he's a musical force poised to leave an indelible mark on the world of sound.Stream“Pink2Blue444U” on Michael B. Ellis's official music streaming platforms and follow the artist on his social media for updates on new music! For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, reach out through email.###ABOUTHailing from Vancouver, British Columbia, Michael B. Ellis is not just a musician; he's an enigmatic force reshaping the sonic landscape. Released on September 23, 2023, his debut album“Pink2Blue444U” is a testament to seven years of dedication and artistry. Inspired by the iconic legacies of David Bowie and Prince, Michael's music transcends conventional boundaries, blending spirituality, sexuality, and electric guitar prowess into a genre-blurring experience.This album is not merely a collection of songs; it's a celebration of love, identity, and freedom of expression. Michael B. Ellis wrote, performed, and produced every track, creating an electric journey reminiscent of the musical legends who inspired him.“Pink2Blue444U” is more than a sound; it's a call for peace and empathy, addressing personal struggles with mental health and championing inclusivity across religious, sexual, and disability boundaries.LINKSInstagram:YouTube: @michael_b_ellisSpotify:

Michael B. Ellis

Michael B. Ellis

+1 800-983-1362

...

Black Star in the Virgo Cluster