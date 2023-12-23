Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment By Colleagues In Delhi Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) on Saturday said that a woman alleged that she was sexually harassed at her workplace here at the Burari Government Hospital by two officials, who even threatened her.

Following a complaint by the woman, the DCW has issued a notice to Delhi Police and the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, seeking the FIR and action taken report.

The woman has claimed that she also filed a complaint with the police regarding the alleged incident.

"We are in receipt of a complaint from a woman regarding sexual harassment at her workplace. The complainant has stated that she works in the housekeeping (department) at Burari Government Hospital," read the notice to the officials.

She has alleged that on December 17, her manager and supervisors molested her and other female staff.

The complainant has stated that on December 19, her manager and supervisors abused and harassed her and threatened to remove her from duty if she did not agree to their unreasonable demands.

The DCW has asked Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR registered in the matter and details of the accused arrested.

"If no accused has been arrested, please provide reasons for the same and detailed Action Taken Report in the matter. Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by December 26," read the notice to police.

The DCW has also sought a copy of the complaint received in the matter from the aggrieved staff alongwith details of action taken thereon from the Medical Superintendent.

--IANS

ssh/pgh