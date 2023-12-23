Flash News: OKX Adjusting Tick Size Of Selected ZEC Pairs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 23, 2023.



OKX today announced that it has adjusted tick size for ZEC/ USDT and ZEC/ USDC trading pairs from 0.01 to 0.001. The change, which aims to increase market liquidity and improve the trading experience for users, took place from 4:00am UTC on 21 December 2023.

For more information, please see the announcement details or visit the Support Center .

